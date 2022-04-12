Obituary - Kimball Herschel Harville

Kimball Herschel Harville, age 83, passed away on March 30, 2022, in Antalya, Turkey, his home for 20 years. He was a dual citizen of the United States and Turkey.He was the son of Virgil Keebler Harville Sr. and Annie Dell Riggs Harville of Bulloch County, Ga.He is survived by his wife, Elena Tan Harville of Antalya, Turkey; a son, Kimball H. Harville Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter, Keisha (Dan) Eisenreich of Statesboro, Ga.; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Peggy Harville Brazzell of Midway, Ga.; and a brother, Virgil K. Harville Jr. of Statesboro, G.; and several nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Linda Harville VanVoorhis; and a son and daughter-in-law, Breck and Cindy Olliff Harville.Kimball graduated from Statesboro High School in 1957. He was first employed at Rockwell Manufacturing Company in Statesboro, Ga. He served in the Georgia National Guard in Statesboro, Ga. Later, he worked with Mead & Sons in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was in sales and applications of liquid measurements and controls.He later became self-employed as Kimball H. Harville, Inc., doing contract work for Amoco Pipeline, Standard Oil and several other major manufactures throughout the Midwest.He and his brother, Virgil, designed and built state-of-the-art truck scales for weighing asphalt trucks in Blue Springs, Mo.He was well-known for his unique expertise in the metering and flow control industry.On a business trip to Russia, Kimball met Elena Tan and in 2000, they were married in Russia and moved to Antalya, Turkey, on the Mediterranean.He was a real estate developer in Turkey until he became incapacitated and lived the remainder of his life in assisted living in Antalya, Turkey.Kimball enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved cooking.He will always be remembered among his friends for his quick wit and good sense of humor.There will be a private service and internment in Antalya, Turkey, at a later date.Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



