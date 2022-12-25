Obituary - Kim Carlyle Martin

DECATUR, Ga. -- Kim Carlyle Martin (Prince), age 87, from Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home from complications of advanced Alzheimer's disease on 12/17/22.She is survived by her only child, Kara Martin; her son-in-law, Scott Shelar; and her grandchildren, Sophie Shelar and Martin Shelar.She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Alan Martin, and her siblings, Charles Prince Jr, Iris Eye, and Tommy Eye.She was born on Sept 19, 1935, in Weston, West Virginia, to parents Margaret Campbell and Charles Prince Sr. She eventually moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she worked briefly in sales and studied stenography and singing.She married in 1963 and moved with her family to Statesboro in 1971, living there until the passing of her husband in 2017.She loved traditional jazz and big band music, especially Tony Bennett, and enjoyed singing for her entire life.She modeled a servant's heart, dedicating her life to supporting her family and spending time with her grandchildren.She made everyone feel special and loved and she was always known for her great beauty, both inside and out.She will be missed by her family and all those who knew her.Her funeral mass is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation immediately before at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 636 West Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030. Burial will follow immediately at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30085.All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kim's life.Flowers can be sent to Floral Hills Memory Gardens.Statesboro Herald, December 25, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



