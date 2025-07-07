Obituary - Kenny Collins

Kenny Collins, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Kenny was born on November 26, 1944, in Baxley, Georgia. He later graduated from Appling County High School in 1962. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1968, serving in the Vietnam War.

In 1970, Kenny married “Mrs. Pat”, who, in his words was his lifelong mate, lifelong friend and his lifelong driving instructor. They made Baxley their home for two years.

Kenny and Pat then moved to Fort Lauderdale in 1972, where he owned Southern Lawn Irrigation. Moving back to Georgia in 1982, Kenny started Collins Lawn Irrigation, retiring in 2015.

Kenny loved his girls more than anything in the world and always answered their calls with “hey baby.” Any day that his grandkids and great-grands were at his house was a great day for him.

Kenny loved to fish on the Ogeechee River and was proud to have installed the first sprinkler system in Paulson Stadium at Georgia Southern.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Pat Collins; his daughters, Cindy Carter and Christi (Dana) Sanders; his grandchildren, Christen Carter, Cole (Leah) Carter, Caleb Carter, Frannie (Desmond) Porter and Ellie Sanders; and his four great-grandchildren, Liam, Adeline, Collins and Stetson. He is also survived by his siblings, Wendall (Sue) Collins, Frances (Cosmo) Glass, Jane Flanagan and Troy (Linda) Collins; along with his in-laws, Don (Teri) Howard, Vernon Howard, Delores Sullivan and Neal (Donna) Howard.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Velma Collins; siblings, Waylon, Pauline, Robert, Harold, Mac, Glenda and Bill. He is also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Chuck Carter.

The family received visitors on Monday, July 7, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. The service followed at 3 p.m. in the chapel. A private family burial will be held on a later date at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Lawrence, Jim Lawrence, John Lawrence, Sean Heath, Billy Collins and Matt Collins. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny and Pat’s Monday Night Prayer Group of 15 years, Lavonne and Gerri Deal and Jeff and Nora Willoughby.

A donation in Kenny’s honor can be made to the Bulloch County EMS, whose respectful service was always appreciated by him.

Statesboro Herald, July 7, 2025

