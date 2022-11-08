By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Kenneth Ray NeSmith Sr.
Smith Funeral Home
Kenneth Ray NeSmith Sr.
WINDER, Ga. -- Kenneth Ray NeSmith Sr., 74, of Winder, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022.
    A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
    A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home.
    Mr. NeSmith was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on April 30, 1948, to the late Albert NeSmith and Bessie Mae Lee.
    He was a self-employed carpenter most of his life.
    Mr. NeSmith was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and loved his family and congregation dearly.
    He is survived by his wife, Frances NeSmith; three sons, Kenny Ray, Tommy Joe and George, and their spouses Paula and Lara; four grandchildren, Heather, Allen, Derick and Isaac; and 10 great-grandchildren.
    Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the NeSmith family.

Statesboro Herald, November 8, 2022
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.


Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter