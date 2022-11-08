Obituary - Kenneth Ray NeSmith Sr.

WINDER, Ga. -- Kenneth Ray NeSmith Sr., 74, of Winder, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022.A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home in Winder.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home.Mr. NeSmith was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on April 30, 1948, to the late Albert NeSmith and Bessie Mae Lee.He was a self-employed carpenter most of his life.Mr. NeSmith was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and loved his family and congregation dearly.He is survived by his wife, Frances NeSmith; three sons, Kenny Ray, Tommy Joe and George, and their spouses Paula and Lara; four grandchildren, Heather, Allen, Derick and Isaac; and 10 great-grandchildren.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the NeSmith family.Statesboro Herald, November 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



