Obituary - Kenneth Edwin Johns

Surrounded by his loved ones, Kenneth Edwin Johns, 54, passed away peacefully from heart disease on October 26, 2024. Born to Wanda (Pittman) Lee and Nelson Edwin Johns on March 7, 1970, in Waycross, Ga., “Kenny” spent his childhood running dirt roads with his cousins and having every type of adventure you’d expect of a country boy.

After graduating from Ware County High School in 1988, he received his industrial engineering degree from Georgia Southern University.

During one of his first jobs after college, he decided to go by the more professional-sounding “Ken.”

He was a brilliant leader who thrived at building teams in order to solve complex problems. He was extremely proud to have just been promoted to director of Operations Engineering at Gulfstream Aerospace.

As far as his personal life is concerned, it feels more fitting to share anecdotes rather than facts. So, in no particular order, here they are:

● Ken was the calm to everyone’s chaos.

● If there ever was a lover of good deals, it was Ken Johns. The bigger the deal, the more satisfied he was.

● Perfecting his coffee recipe, especially with his fancy coffee maker (that, of course, he got a great deal on), was a huge source of pride.

● One to start big projects, but not always finish them, Ken left a trail of sawdust and tools wherever he went.

● If he wasn’t watching baseball, he was talking or thinking about it, especially when his boys played.

● Every decision he made was backed by lots (and lots and lots) of research. Impulse decisions were not his style.

● Fixing things was his love language. Whether it was ‘72 Blazers, other people’s problems or something around the house, Ken was always tinkering.

● Ken was a man who easily gave the shirt off his back but reluctantly lent out a tool.

● Ken didn’t have many vices other than his on-again/off-again relationship with Diet Coke.

● Time evaded Ken unless it involved a flight, which then required arriving at the airport three hours early.

● He always looked forward to going to lunch, whether it was Fridays at Hopeulikit BBQ or weekdays with his Gulfstream lunch bunch.

● He was a man of few words but always had strong opinions about circulating air.

● He enjoyed working alone in his new shop, but preferred his wife be nearby to watch.

● His love of Sunday Night Football resulted in lots of snooze button hits on Monday mornings.

● He loved Twizzlers and Reese’s cups, Mamma Mia and margaritas.

Family was everything to Ken. He aspired to be an exemplary dad to his sons, Braxton and Mason, raising them with a firm, yet steady, hand. He loved his bonus children, Zach and Zoe, as his own, teaching them and guiding them in the ways of the world. He was the protector and safe harbor for his mother, Wanda (Pittman) Lee, always ensuring that she was cared for, especially after the loss of his stepdad, Jim Lee. He was so excited to be a grandpa to the baby girl his daughter-in-law, Braxton’s wife, Carly, is carrying.

Ken touched the lives of many, including family, friends and co-workers, but there’s no one’s life he touched more than his wife's, Jill. He loved her in ways she needed to be loved and healed the parts of her soul that needed mending. Never one to plan them, he was always a willing participant on their adventures, especially if it meant chasing joy, radiating love and deepening connection.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity on behalf of Ken.





Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2024

