Obituary - Keith 'Pop' Lightfoot

Statesboro, Ga. – Keith “Pop” Lightfoot, age 76, of Statesboro, passed away peacefully at his home on November 17, 2023. Keith was born in Columbus, OH to the late Eldon and Charlotte Lightfoot.

He was a graduate of Savannah High School, Class of 1965, and in 1967 he earned his Associate Arts Degree at Brewton-Parker College in Mt Vernon, GA.

Keith was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he served during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the US Army Corps of Engineers and retired after 35 years of service, where he was then employed by the Reemployed Annuitant Cadre out of Washington, DC. Over the past 10 years, Keith spent his days at the office of Southeast Medical Group (CIM) with Dr. Rani Reddy and other co-workers that had become family.

He was a lover of history and animals, especially his dog, Barney.

Keith is preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, James Purdom; and a sister-in-law, Janice Purdom.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lightfoot; a son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Scooter Morgan; a grandson, Taylor Morgan (Marissa); a granddaughter, Brooke Morgan; two greatgrandsons, Coleman and Reid Morgan; a mother-in-law, Ina Hartwig; three brother-in-laws, Michael Purdom (Paula), Phillip Purdom (Marilyn), Allen “Doc” Purdom; a sister-in-law, Betty Jo Morgan (Jeff), and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Graveside Services and burial, with military honors, will be Saturday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Cemetery 14220 Era Road, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, at www.heart.org or the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County, 107 N. College St. Statesboro, Ga. 30458 or at www.statesborohumane.org.

Statesboro Herald, November 19, 2023

