Obituary - Kay’dence Nuna Denise “Nunabug” Mincey

Kay’dence Nuna Denise “Nunabug” Mincey, age 12, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Wellstar Medical College of Georgia Health Medical Center in Augusta, Ga., after an extended illness.

She was a sixth grader at William James Middle School. She enjoyed learning, and every year she was an honor roll student.

Kay’dence was very confident and loved people.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her mother, Denise Johnson, Statesboro, Ga.; father, Clifford Mincey Jr., Stone Mountain, Ga.; siblings, De’Amondric Johnson, Cedrick Lipsey and Kay’den Mincey, all of Statesboro, Ga.; maternal grandparents, Linda Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; Calvin Johnson Sr., Portal, Ga.; aunties, Donise Johnson-Smart (Demetrice Smart), Statesboro, GA.; Charmaine Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; and Jasmin Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; uncle, Calvin Johnson Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; parental grandparents, Clifford Mincey, Loganville Ga.; Wanda Mincey, Loganville, Ga.; aunties, Nicole Mincey, Lawrenceville, Ga.; and LaShawn Mincey, Snellville, Ga.; uncle, Wesley Mincey (Monique Mincey), Hoschton, Ga.; and a host other family and friends.

A balloon release will be held on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 4 p.m. at Pinewood Manor Apartments, 66 Packinghouse Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be held at Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Celebration of life services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, December 12, 2024

