Obituary - Kathy Jordan Kicklighter

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Kathy Jordan Kicklighter, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2024, at her home in the presence of her family, who loved her dearly.

Born on August 13, 1952, to the late Rev. Clyde Lee and Sue Haire Jordan of Reidsville, Ga., she was the oldest of the Jordan girls, with sisters, Susan, Julie and Lisa.

Kathy loved her husband, Leslie, with all her heart. They were high school sweethearts and celebrated 52 years of marriage together in March of this year. Together, they have three children and seven grandchildren.

Her loving survivors include: her husband, Leslie Ryloh Kicklighter; her son, Dr. Leslie Jordan Kicklighter, and his wife, Anna Barnes Kicklighter; and their four sons, Ryan Paul Kicklighter, Bowen Jacob Kicklighter, Parker Jordan Kicklighter and Reece James Kicklighter, of Statesboro; her son, Ashley Ryan Kicklighter, and his wife, Nikki Carroll Kicklighter; and their daughter, Olivia Belle Kicklighter, of Nashville, Tenn.; her daughter, Shanna Leigh Kicklighter Sexton, and her husband, Chad Allen Sexton; and their two sons, Taylor Jordan Sexton and Riley Allen Sexton, of Blackshear, Ga. Also surviving are sisters, Susan Caroline Jordan Sikes (Kenneth Sikes) of Huntsville, Ala.; Julie Jordan Gordon of Beaufort, S.C.; Lisa Jordan Davis and her husband, Glenn, of Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Anona Kicklighter Johnson (Dr. Wright Pinson) of Nashville, Tenn.; and Andrea Kicklighter (Greg Tapp) of Lakeland, Fla. Kathy is also survived by two aunts, Norma Jordan and Matha Haire; and many precious cousins.

She loved being an aunt to her eight nieces and nephews, Brian, Brittany, Tiffany, Christopher, Brooke, Will, Justin and Sydney; and their families.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Byron and Sally Eason Haire of Undine, Ga.; and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Mattie Lee Jones Jordan of Reidsville; a granddaughter, Emma Lynn Kicklighter of Nashville, Tenn.; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ryloh and Annie Belle Holland Kicklighter of Collins, Ga.

Kathy was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, where she served in numerous capacities on the administrative board. She also faithfully taught Sunday school to classes of all ages. She participated in numerous international and local mission trips, sharing the message of Jesus with those she served. Kathy grew up attending camp meetings at Tattnall Campground and enjoyed her time serving on their Board of Trustees. She and Leslie were instrumental in helping to start the Dayspring Walk to Emmaus community.

Kathy had a heart for helping others, which showed in her work at Pineland Mental Health, primarily in her time at High Hope.

Kathy retired from Pineland Mental Health after serving in administrative roles for the developmentally disabled for over 30 years. After her retirement, she poured her life into her work at Safe Haven Outreach for women.

Throughout her life, Kathy was known for her faith, love of family and friends, being a fierce prayer warrior and serving others.

Kathy said, “In any way I have served, those gifts, desires and graces were given to me by God. Those abilities were ordained by Him. I pray that when I reach heaven, I have made the best use of my gifts and have nothing left to offer. Please keep in the forefront of your minds, any good in this world that I may have done was for His honor and His glory.”

She will be forever remembered for telling her loved ones to, “Walk with Jesus”.

The pallbearers will be Kathy’s grandchildren, Ryan, Bowen, Parker, Reece, Olivia, Taylor and Riley.

The honorary pallbearers will be the Tattnall Campground trustees and the Reidsville High School Class of 1970.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating.

The family will receive visitors following the service in the church fellowship hall.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Tattnall Campground, 2948 Jennie Station Road, Claxton, Georgia 30417; or Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.