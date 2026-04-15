Obituary - Kathy Denise Allen

Kathy Denise Williams Allen, age 66, of Statesboro, Ga., took a one-way flight to her final destination on April 5, 2026, departing from Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.

Kathy was born January 29, 1960, in Luverne, Alabama, daughter to the late Rev. Bobby Allen and late Mary Hellon Madison Hines.

She spent her early years in Alabama; then she and her mother moved to New Jersey, where she graduated high school and completed college and business studies.

Kathy relocated to Atlanta, Georgia, to care for her mother in the early 90s. She relocated to Statesboro, Ga., where she became a member of The Shift Church under Pastor Daniel Latimore, serving with the hospitality ministry and church mother.

Kathy loved to travel and spent the majority of her career in the travel industry working for WorldTravel Services and American Express Travel. Whether professional or personal, traveling in and outside of the country with family, friends and co-workers brought her much joy.

Kathy regularly volunteered with Relay for Life as a walker and last year as a cancer survivor.

She leaves to cherish her memories: sister, Melenese D. Spragin of Snellville, Ga.; three nephews, Dajon L. Brye and Brett A. Brye of Snellville, Ga.; and Emmanuel (Danielle) Spragin of Lithonia, Ga.; three nieces, Brianne M. (Keawon) Pringle of Lithonia, Ga.; Tamara L. (Steve Herman) Spragin of Ellenwood, Ga.; and Jasmine Haynes of Pensacola, Fla.; cousin and lifelong friend, Antonia (Joe) Cephus of Statesboro, Ga.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Clarkston First Baptist Church, 3999 Church Street, Clarkston, GA 30021. Interment will be at Rockwest Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 9837 US-29, Goshen, AL 36035.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.