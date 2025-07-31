Obituary - Kathryn "Kathy" Coleman Andrew

METTER — In loving memory of Kathryn Diane "Kathy" Coleman Andrew, 73, of Metter, Ga., who passed away on Tuesday, July 29th, after a courageous 2 1/2-year battle with kidney disease and recently lung cancer. She faced each day with quiet strength, dignity and unwavering resilience.

Born on January 28, 1952, Kathy was known for her warm heart, thoughtful nature and the deep love she shared with family and friends. Whether it was through a kind word, a helping hand or a steady presence in difficult times, Kathy touched the lives of many.

Despite the challenges of illness, she continued to live fully, embracing moments of joy, reflections and connection. She taught us the true meaning of grace under pressure and reminded us to treasure each day.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kathleen Sinclair Coleman and Roy Leon Coleman.

Kathy is survived by husband, Tom; daughter, Beth Smith; four adored grandchildren, Madison and Kaden Oglesby and Hayes and Asher Tucker; sister, Mary Morris; niece, Tracy Vermillion (Jon); nephew, Troy Wright (Jennifer); as well as countless great-nieces and great-nephews, friends and extended family who will miss her dearly.

Visitation with family and friends will be held Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10—11 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, Ga. Interment will be at Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Kathy’s honor to Patriot Guard Riders of Georgia, Inc., P.O. Box 2025, Toccoa, GA 30577-1437.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2025

