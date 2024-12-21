Obituary - Kathryn Burton Olliff

Kathryn Burton Olliff, 98, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Kathryn was born on February 7, 1926, the middle of five children born to Jewell Jones Burton and Drew Frank Burton in Hoboken, Georgia.

After graduating from high school in Baxley, Ga., Kathryn moved to Atlanta to attend St. Joseph’s School of Nursing. After earning her degree, her older sister Arlette coaxed her into moving to Statesboro where Arlette and her husband had recently settled, and where Arlette was expecting twins. Kathryn moved to help her sister – and stayed for the next 78 years.

In Statesboro, Kathryn met and married S. Ed Olliff, a Statesboro native. Together they had one daughter, Claire Olliff Bowen. Claire married Ben G. Bowen of Metter, and forever after Kathryn enjoyed calling him her favorite son-in-law. Kathryn and Ed enjoyed 50 years of devoted marriage until Ed’s passing in 1999.

Kathryn’s career as a nurse included working with several doctors in their private practices and serving as a surgical assistant at the Bulloch County Hospital. She often remarked, “The positive ways that becoming a nurse changed my life are too many to count.”

In 2015, to celebrate her 90th birthday, her family established the Kathryn Burton Olliff Nursing Scholarship at Georgia Southern University’s School of Nursing. Kathryn was especially proud that this scholarship enabled as many as 10 nursing students to stay in school that year by receiving a portion of the scholarship.

Kathryn was a proud grandmother to Claire and Ben’s daughters, Kathyrn Olliff Bowen and Mallory Claire Bowen, and a loving step grandmother to Meredith Bowen Hunter (Gary) and Caroline Bowen Haskett (Jeff). She cherished her role as great-grandmother to Olivia Hunter Weber (Jacob), Tripp Hunter (Sarah), Sophie Haskett, Rosemary Haskett, and Parker Haskett.

After retiring from nursing, Kathryn dedicated herself to volunteer work and community leadership especially at her church, Statesboro First United Methodist. She also served the Bulloch County Bloodmobile, the Boy’s and Girl’s Club, as well as for 18 years she ran her own shop, the Knitting Korner. There, she taught and inspired countless friends and customers in knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, embroidery, and needlepoint. In 2008, she received the Dean Day Smith Lifetime Achievement Award in Statesboro.

Kathryn had a fundamentally positive outlook on life, coupled with a talent for connecting with people of all generations which brought her deep and abiding friendships. She embraced the world with a spirit of adventure, and believed that generosity was generative. She was an active believer in the casserole brigade bringing her specialties (homemade: pimento cheese sandwiches with the crust cut off, Puerto Rican flan, and banana pudding) to those needing some comfort through food.

Kathryn was an expert in crossword puzzles, completing some of the most difficult ones in her typical fashion of using only an ink pen. She was a Southern lady with plenty of spunk hidden behind so much charm you didn’t realize she had just said no, or maybe you did, but found it delightful.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kathryn began her baby blanket ministry, knitting more than 100 blue, pink, and white baby blankets. Each gift included a laminated sheet with prayers for God’s blessings on this new life, and describing the love she had poured into knitting this blanket.

Her family extends heartfelt gratitude to Gracie Williams for her tender and efficient care, and to Anne Britt, Jan Martin, and Carey Watkins, who treated her like a queen and were cherished as family.

Graveside services were held at Eastside Cemetery.

A service of remembrance and celebration will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Statesboro First UMC, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.

Donations in her memory may be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, 101 S. Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, or to the Statesboro Boys and Girls Club, 1 Lee Hill Drive Statesboro, GA 30458

Statesboro Herald, December 21, 2024

