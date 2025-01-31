Obituary - Kathleen Bryant Kendrick

Mama said shortly before being “taken” by Alzheimer’s, “Love never goes away. It’s a gift that lasts forever.”

Kathleen Bryant Kendrick, age 85, peacefully passed away at 12:15 a.m. on 31 January 2025 with family at her side after a long illness of Alzheimer’s. She was otherwise healthy and remained blessed, painless and peaceful throughout the illness, seemingly surrounded by light.

Kathleen was daughter of the late Alvin Bryant of Savannah and the late Thelma Dubois Bryant Burton of Lyons, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Ladner and Marion Bryant.

Kathleen was the widow of the late Benjamin Lovett "B.L." Kendrick Sr., husband of 50 years.

She retired from a 30-year career with First District Regional Educational Services Agency (RESA) as administrative assistant to the Bulloch County executive director.

Kathleen enjoyed complex puzzles, quilting and cross stitching. She was astute at gardening, canning and sewing.

Kathleen was a lifetime attendee of Old Fellowship Baptist Church with her family and very active in missions and studies.

She loved playing canasta cards with the ladies from Old Fellowship (usually won) and continued until she no longer could mentally. Even then, she would sometimes join the fellowship and love.

Family survivors include four children, Kay Kendrick, Benjamin Lovett "Bubba" Kendrick Jr., John Michael Kendrick and Gregory Bryant "Greg" Kendrick. Kathleen’s grandchildren follow: John Michael Kendrick Jr., Marion Benjamin "Ben" Kendrick, Hannah Kendrick Hall and Trevor Kendrick. She nurtured and loved her grandchildren as her own and was very interactive in their lives.

Kathleen’s great-grandchildren follow: Jasmine Kendrick, Elijah Hall, Kalum Hall, Anna Kendrick, Noah Hall, John Tucker Kendrick and Ali Benjamin Kendrick.

Kathleen will be remembered for strong character, ethics, Christian faith in action and selfless willingness to joyfully help others in God, even if it involved her own suffering. She will remain a stalwart example of obedience to God, transcendence in suffering and love in truth.

“Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit. As it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end.” Amen.





Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2025

