Obituary - Kathleen Barnwell Mincey

Kathleen Barnwell Mincey, age 87, of Brooklet, went home to be with the Lord as she passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 27th, 2025, after a lengthy illness of Lewy body dementia. Kathleen was born on February 18th, 1937, to Ben and Nora Bernice Barnwell of Brooklet.

In 1953, Kathleen "Kat" met Eugene "Junior" Mincey in the little town of Brooklet at the ice cream shop. Junior thought she was the prettiest girl around and offered to buy her an ice cream. They married on October 3rd, 1953, and went on to have three beautiful girls, Debbie, Charlene and Sandy.

Kathleen began work at the Mary Dell Styles Sewing Factory, then at Farmers & Merchants Bank for 20 years, J H Wyatt Company for four years and the Statesboro Herald for 14 years before retiring.

Her hobbies over the years were sewing for her girls when they were young. She sewed her daughter’s wedding dress and the bridesmaids' dresses for that wedding, all while taking care of her husband who was in the hospital in Savannah. Years later, she helped sew one of her granddaughters' prom dresses.

She loved to read and traveled the world through her love of books.

Kat was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Benjamin Paul Barnwell, Alabama; James Wilbert Barnwell, Statesboro; and a great-granddaughter, Natalee Ouimette.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Eugene Mincey; her daughters, Debbie Kennedy (Jimmy), Charlene Robbins (Ray), both of Statesboro; and Sandy McElveen of Richmond Hill. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Greg Kennedy (Emily), Gena Manning (Gabe), Candi Partridge (John), Nichole Gay (Bradley), Joni Marzofka (Tyler), Katie Ouimette (John), Bobby Robbins (Ginger); and 20 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly! She is also survived by her sister, Jeanette Perkins of Statesboro; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a charter member of Bible Baptist Church of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 30t, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Max Alderman officiating. Interment will be at Brooklet City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Greg Kennedy, Bobby Robbins, Jackson Kennedy, Jimmy Barnwell, Tommy Perkins and Keith Perkins.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to either Georgia Hospice Care, 100 Southwest Main Street, Vidalia, Georgia 30474; or to Bible Baptist Church, 889 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



