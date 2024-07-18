Obituary - Kamlaben Pathan

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Kamlaben Pathan, a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 16th, 2024, at the age of 65.

Born in India to Vajechand and Chanchal Shah, Kamlaben will be remembered for her hard work throughout her life and love for food.

She ran a successful hospitality business, Stiles Inn for, over 30-plus years.

Her hobbies included traveling and visiting family in India.

She dedicated her life to her family, always listening and helping her family through tough times.

Kamlaben is survived by her spouse, Sikandark Pathan; children, Amisha, Darshana, Sejal and Salena; and grandchild, Aria Shah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jain Temple of Atlanta, GA, in her memory.





Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.