Obituary - Junior Muckle

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Junior Muckle, age 84, died Sunday morning, June 27th, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.Mr. Junior shared his life and residence for many years with his brothers, R.C. Moses, Eddie May and Eddie Wilcher before sharing his final years with his brothers, Billie Joe Green and Christopher Robinson on MLK Drive in Statesboro, Ga.Mr. Junior attended the Bulloch-Candler Service Center, best known as High Hope, for many years, where he worked in the Shelter Workshop Program. He also enjoyed attending Ms. Ella’s Camp at St. Simons, Ga., for camp every year.Mr. Junior was a man with the dance moves. Just give him some music, and he was ready to dance. He also enjoyed cooking and would say, “My food tastes good!”Mr. Junior was a dapper gentleman and loved a good hat and suit.Mr. Junior is survived by his MLK family and Pineland staff.Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in his memory may do so at the Pineland BHDD, 5 West Altman Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



