Obituary - Julie Bell Mangum

BUFORD, Ga. -- Julie Bell Mangum, 79, of Buford, Ga., passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on September 2 after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on November 5, 1945, in Sylvania, Ga., to parents Henry Green Bell Sr. and Marjorie Brewer Bell. Her paternal grandparents were Leslie V. Bell and Madie Hagins Bell of Halcyondale, Ga., and her maternal grandparents were Maude Davis Brewer Dixon of Patterson, Ga., and Jesse Brewer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Henry Bell; and son, Blaine Mangum.

She is survived by her brother, Leslie Bell (Janis); sons, Matthew Mangum (Heather) and Michael Mangum (Kelly); grandchildren, Hayden, Maddox, Margot, Ryn; nieces, Angie Williams, Tonia Bell; and nephews, Jason Bell, Jesse Bell, Steven Bell.

Julie graduated from Statesboro High School in 1963, earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Southern University in 1967 and attended the University of London, England, towards her master's degree.

Julie devoted many years to raising her three sons before her work as a realtor at Harry Norman Realtors of Atlanta, Ga., for 25 wonderful years, earning recognition with top awards, including the Double Phoenix.

After semi-retirement, Julie cherished time with her family and loved hosting family gatherings and holidays, sharing her passion for cooking with those she loved most.

She lived a life full of grace, poise and kindness and of unconditional love for her family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 13, at 2 p.m. at 12Stone Church, Hamilton Mill Campus, 3858 Braselton Highway, Buford, GA 30519. She will be laid to rest at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro, Ga., beside her son, Blaine, and her parents and maternal grandmother.





Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2025

