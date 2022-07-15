Obituary - Julian Kyle Ulmer

ATHENS, Ga. -- Julian Kyle Ulmer, 85, of Athens, passed away peacefully at the Landings Memory Care facility on July 7, 2022.Julian was born in Savannah and spent most of his life in Athens and Statesboro.A graduate of the University of Georgia, Julian played minor league baseball for the Detroit Tigers.He enjoyed a career in human resources and marketing.Julian loved the Lord and his family.We will miss his youthful exuberance, his quick wit and easy smile, and all his blue shirts and khaki pants.Julian is preceded in death by his wife, Ann Thompson, formerly of Guyton, Ga.; his parents, Roy and Aileen Ulmer; and his brother, Sanford.He is survived by his daughters, Julie (Josh) Watt and Carmen (Bill) Leonard; his grandchildren, who knew him fondly as "Buddy", Ashley (Michael) Beam, Alison (Shaun) Chapas, Benjamin (Erin) Leonard, Hillary and Abigail Leonard; and great-grandchildren, Levi and Graham Beam, Hayden and Cameron Chapas and Liam Leonard.A private memorial service will be held.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julian's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.Statesboro Herald, July 16, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



