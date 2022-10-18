Obituary - Judy Ann Morris Mock

SYLVANIA – Judy Ann Morris Mock, age 75, of Sylvania, passed away on Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Judy was born in Kildaire, Georgia, on November 7, 1946, to the late couple, Paul W. Morris and Alice Elise Coker Morris.She worked as a seamstress and was a member of the Farmdale Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, C. Tracy Mock; her daughter, Rebecca Friese; brothers, Charlie Morris, John Morris, Wayne Morris, Walter Morris; and grandchildren, Kristen Lynn Owens and Matthew Wayne Friese.Her hugs will be greatly missed by her daughters, Angela Sydow and Robin (Troy) Mock; son, George Clifford Mock; sister, Sharon Waters; brothers, Mike Morris and Don Morris; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to give a special thank you to the ICU and supporting staff at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.A graveside service will be officiated by the Rev. David McLendon on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. in the Buck Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers: Adam Anderson, Michael Pritchard, Justin Mock, Ben Anderson, Tanner Henry, David Jones.Please share your thoughts and memories about Judy and her life at www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.

Statesboro Herald, October 20, 2022