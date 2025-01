BROOKLET, Ga. -- It is with heavy hearts we announce that Annie Juanita Dowdy Denmark Newton died of natural causes on January 9, 2025, at her home in Brooklet, Georgia, surrounded by her children. Juanita was born on June 6, 1933, in Baxley, Georgia, weighing in at only 4 pounds, to Luther McClaine Dowdy and Annie Nall Dowdy.