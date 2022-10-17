Obituary - Joyce Elizabeth Denmark Mays McElveen

Joyce Elizabeth Denmark Mays McElveen of Brooklet, Ga., died Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Statesboro, Ga., surrounded by loved ones.She was born December 22, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Kathryn Parker Denmark and Warnell Olen Denmark of Brooklet, Ga., and a sister to the late Warnell Denmark and Joanne Denmark Keil.She is preceded in death by her first spouse, John Ford Mays; and her second spouse, Lenwood McElveen.She is survived by her brother, Carroll Denmark of Summerfield, Fla.; her daughter, Marcia Mays Kurtz, and son-in-law, Stuart Kurtz, of Marietta, Ga.; her daughter, Bonnie Mays Underwood, and son-in-law, Kai Underwood, of Rowayton, Conn.; her three grandchildren, Lauren Kurtz Lewin, Jonathan Kurtz, Sutton Underwood; and six great-grandchildren.Joyce was a graduate of the Georgia Southern University class of 1949 with a Bachelor of Science in education.She and John Ford Mays raised their two daughters in Brooklet, Ga.Joyce taught school for over 30 years in Bulloch County, teaching elementary and middle school.She attended Brooklet First Baptist Church and Brooklet United Methodist Church.Joyce was a member of the Georgia Southern Alumni Association, Brooklet Garden Club, served as the Grand Marshall at the Brooklet Peanut Festival and taught Sunday school.She passionately loved her community of Brooklet, Ga., and believed it was the greatest place to live on earth.Joyce loved doing research and spreading her vast knowledge of Bulloch County.Joyce had a vibrant and unique personality and made friends everywhere she went.She loved life and spent every day running around town, participating in local events and meetings, shopping, visiting friends, attending social gatherings, dancing the night away and teaching Sunday school all the way into her early 90s.She spent her last months living at Willow Pond, entertaining the residents with her vibrant spirit.She lived a full life dedicated to her Lord.Joyce will be missed by many, but her spirit will live through those whose lives she enriched.The family will receive visitors Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Brooklet United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Brooklet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chip Strickland officiating. Interment will be held at the Brooklet City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Jonathan Kurz, Dewayne Starling, Daniel Denmark, Terry Strickland, Gary Denmark and Carroll Denmark.Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Brooklet United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 296, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 18, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



