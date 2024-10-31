Obituary - Joseph Reece “Joe” Sowers

Joseph Reece “Joe” Sowers passed peacefully Monday, October 28, 2024, at his home in Portal, Georgia, with his daughter by his side. He was born September 12, 1928, in Pilot, Virginia, the son of Joseph R. and Roxie G. (Poff) Sowers.

Joe was a veteran of the Army, has served as a lineman and electrical construction worker until he retired at the age of 64 and remained an IBEW union member for over 75 years.

Joe was regarded highly in his work as an electrician, working for E.C. Ernest Company, and worked on the White House and helped build the Washington, D.C., metro in which he was honored with a Craftsman Award.

In 1953, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Ruby Marie Trump. Joe and Ruby enjoyed 65 years of marriage and raising a family, which was their greatest joy.

Joe had a robust love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He instilled this love in his family, which continues to this day.

Joe was a godly man, and his Christian faith served him well throughout most his life. Once he became to know the Lord, he did it with passion and told others about his love for Christ.

He was a lifelong gospel music lover and coordinated gospel singings monthly at the Nazarene Church in Christiansburg, Virginia.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Ruby Marie of Pilot, Va.; his son, Joe Sowers of Alexandria, Va.; his daughter, Brenda Dickerson of Front Royal, Va.; his sister, Edna Sowers of Christiansburg, Va.; his sister, Merle Rakes of Shawsville, Va.; his brother, Charles Sowers of Christiansburg, Va.; and half-sister, Etta Mae Reed of Floyd, Va.

He is survived by his daughter, Marie Burdett (Jay), Portal, Ga.; grandsons, Daven Loy (Michelle) of Radford, Va.; Joe Loy (Shannon) of Front Royal, Va.; Dan Loy (Danielle) of Gainesville, Va.; granddaughters, Taylor Davie of San Antonio, Texas; Ashley Couey (Russell) of Washington state and special “granddaughter,” Shelbie Jones of Portal, Ga.; 10 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with pastors Mike Holt and Tyler Woodson officiating. He will then go to his final resting place in Floyd, VA.

