Obituary - Johnny Hawkins

Johnny sadly left us on August 02, 2024, due to a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Mr. Johnny Greenfield and Mrs. Ruby B. Hawkins-Donell; his nephew, Kedrick Keith Jackson; great-nephew, Jonathan Jeneral Morgan; and great-great-niece, Aurora Vivian Walker.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories: one brother, John D. Jackson (Betty); three sisters, Patricia A. Young (James), Jeraldine Boyd (Rufus), Wanda Y. Jackson (Walter); and a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-grand nieces and nephew, other family members and friends.

Johnny was a very caring person. Without any hesitation, he would always say yes to babysitting his great-nieces and nephews and his nephew’s dogs when asked.

Monday, Thursday and Friday nights, he had to be home to watch his favorite show, WWE wrestling.

He enjoyed spending time with his family. His favorite dish was cooked macaroni and cheese.

The funeral service was held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2024, at King and Sons Funeral Home, Glennville, GA.

Final arrangements entrusted to King and Son Funeral Home, Glennville, GA.





Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2024

