Obituary - Joe Forrest Olliff Jr.

Joe Forrest Olliff Jr. was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who loved giving everybody life advice. One of his favorites was "Do right", a saying originating from his years of service as a teacher and coach.

He believed in helping young people and positively affected so many young lives.

Born on April 9, 1939, in Statesboro, Ga., the longtime Richmond County resident died Monday, November 25, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was a graduate of the 1957 class of Statesboro High School and the 1961 class of Furman University, where he attended on a football scholarship. He met his future wife, Joann "Jody" Gilliam Olliff, at Furman and they were married for over 65 years.

He was a Paladin Club member and Purple Pounder.

After graduating from Furman with a BA in political science, Joe and Jody moved to Augusta, Ga., where he received an ROTC commission as a second lieutenant, Military Police Corps, U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Gordon (1961-1962), and then he entered the National Guard as a second lieutenant (1962-1967).

He began his career in education (1961) while obtaining a master of education (1973) and an education specialist degree (1976) from the University of Georgia. He finished his doctorate in educational administration in 1980 from Nova University.

Joe Olliff devoted countless hours to young people as a social studies teacher, assistant football coach and head track coach at Butler High (1961-67) before becoming a social studies teacher, department chair, head football coach and athletic director at Glenn Hills High from 1967-1976. He continued as the social studies coordinator for Richmond County Board of Education from 1976-1983. He then worked in administration as principal at Copeland Elementary (1983-84) and principal at Butler High School (1984- 1991).

He retired in 1991 after 30 years in education.

During his tenure, he was recognized with many countless awards.

After retirement, he pursued his many hobbies.

He was a member of the Buckhead Hunting Club.

He loved playing and watching football, fishing, canoeing, woodworking, gardening, listening to country music, traveling, spending summers in Asheville with family and friends and beach weeks throughout the year at their Hilton Head condo.

Joe and Jody always prioritized spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joe and Jody were longtime members of First Baptist Church of Augusta, Ga., and active in Sunday school.

Joe truly enjoyed people and loved to sit and talk with whomever he met, sharing and listening to stories.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rocena Cail Olliff and Joe Forrest Olliff Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Gilliam Olliff, and his daughters, Jocena Olliff Avery (Mark) of Locust Grove, Ga.; LeAnn Olliff Kiser (Jimmy) of Greenville, S.C.; and son, Joe Forrest Olliff III (Anna) of Augusta, Ga. He leaves nine grandchildren, Meg Royston (Mark), Anna Baugher (Will), Michael Avery (Tana), Jodi Brock (Philip), Jamie Long (Travis), Forrest Olliff, Lucy Olliff, Carson Olliff (Guiliana), Kelly Kiser; nine great-grandchildren, his brother, Cail Olliff of Evans, Ga.; nieces, Shea Bates (Newton) and Amanda Rodriguez (Francisco); great-nephews and great-nieces and many cousins.

The family would like to thank Empyrean Hospice Care and Heavenly Hands caregivers.

A celebration of life service will be held in Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church, 3500 Walton Way Extension, Augusta, GA 30909, on Sunday, December 1, at 2 p.m. with Will Dyer, senior pastor.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. in the atrium hallway outside the chapel.

Memorial contributions can be sent to First Baptist Church, 3500 Walton Way Extension, Augusta, GA 30909, in memory of Joe Olliff.

Thomas Poteet & Son, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907, (706) 364-8484.





Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2024

