Obituary - Joan Canington Warren

STATESBORO/JESUP, Ga. -- Joan Canington Warren, 92, of Jesup, Ga., and Statesboro, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Jesup and in recent years became a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro.

Joan was a retired elementary teacher and enjoyed keeping up with all of her students.

Her husband of 69 years, Bert Warren, preceded her in death.

Survivors are a daughter, Donna (Dr. Kevin) Purvis of Statesboro; and son, Dr. David (Kate) Warren of Mansfield, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher (Ashlyn) Purvis of Stilson and Adam Purvis of Charleston, S.C.; Logan Purvis of Washington, D.C.; Robby and Katie Warren of Mansfield, Texas; great-granddaughter, Teddy Purvis; a sister, Sue Hoyle of Cuthbert; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2024, at Rinehart Chapel with Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be her family and friends.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt thanks to Ralph Cowart and the Southern Manor of Statesboro employees, whom she loved like family.

Memorials may be made to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2024

