Obituary - Jerrell Oliver Whitaker

Jerrell Oliver Whitaker passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Born May 13, 1928, to Pearl and Nathan Whitaker of Wrightsville, Georgia, Jerrell was the youngest of eight children. He grew up on a farm outside of Wrightsville and attended Johnson County Public Schools.

As a boy, Jerrell discovered a passion for automobiles, and his talents did not go unnoticed by those around him. In his teens, he worked at local garages, including Matthews Chevrolet dealership in Wrightsville.

In 1947, Jerrell enlisted in the United States Navy Reserves. After which he joined the Georgia National Guard before serving in the United States Army, where he attended mechanic school and oversaw the motor pool for his division.

Jerrell married Jean Amerson of Sandersville, Georgia, in 1949. Together, they raised two children.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Jerrell and his young family moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where he worked in the automobile repair industry.

In 1971, Jerrell opened his own garage, Whitaker Motors. The business grew to become one of the largest and most successful automotive repair businesses in the county. He earned a reputation as the person who could repair any problem with any automobile.

Jerrell was an active member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church for 68 years. He was also a member of the Elks Club of Statesboro and the Wanderers Camping Club of Statesboro. He was an avid camper who loved to travel. His favorite places to camp were Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Tiger Mountain, Georgia; and Fort Wilderness Campground at Disney World.

After his dear wife's, Jean, passing, Jerrell married Betty Deal Nesmith of Statesboro. Together, Jerrell and Betty enjoyed many years of camping, fishing and spending time with their family and friends.

Jerrell was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Curtis, Robert, Nathan, Ray, Grace, Gladine and Gladys; as well as his infant son, Julian; and his grandson, Charles Russell Whitaker.

Jerrell is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Whitaker; his sons and their wives, Ken Whitaker and Leigh Adams Whitaker of Statesboro and Robbie Whitaker and Pam Howard Whitaker of Brooklet; his grandchildren, Laura Whitaker Howard and Andrew Howard of Smyrna, Samuel Whitaker and Meagan Dries Whitaker of Statesboro, Jake Whitaker and Anna Nelson Whitaker of Statesboro and Anna Lane Whitaker of Statesboro; his great-granddaughters, Catherine Howard and Elizabeth Howard of Smyrna; and his extended family, Billy Nesmith and Julie Nesmith of Brooklet, Blake Nesmith and Haley Nesmith of Brooklet, Jennifer Nesmith Henley and Ty Henley of Brooklet and Whitney Nesmith Sirmans of Brooklet, as well as their children, who affectionately referred to him as “J”.

Jerrell was a man of faith and integrity. He had a mind for business and a gift for communicating effectively with others. He always put his customers and friends at ease; they knew he was someone they could trust.

He could tell a story like no other, and had a memory better than most around him, recollecting details as if they happened yesterday.

His grandchildren will remember him as a best friend who loved and cared for them deeply. He enjoyed traveling with them and taking them on adventures, of which his favorite was visiting his pond to feed the fish, relax in a lawn chair and “check on things.”

Jerrell enjoyed keeping up with current events and his family’s day-to-day lives, especially through his daily phone calls. He loved to know what everyone was up to and that they had returned safely at the end of the day. Nothing gave him greater joy than to be surrounded by his family.

The family would like to thank those who helped him transition to his heavenly home so peacefully, especially his caregivers from Abide Home Healthcare, as well as many others that went above and beyond to provide the best care possible.

Jerrell will be remembered as a loving parent and grandparent, whose life was a testament to the power of faith and caring for others.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



