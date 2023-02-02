Obituary - Jeremy “Shane” Yates

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jeremy “Shane” Yates, age 43, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Shane was a 1998 graduate of Burke County High School. He earned an associate’s degree in marketing management from Augusta Technical College in 2002.He spent many years as an operator at Augusta Newsprint.In 2018, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Southern University.He was currently employed as a mechanical engineer with Plant Vogtle-Southern Company, where he truly found his passion and utilized his talents.Shane was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed working on cars, riding ATVs, operating big equipment, farming, woodworking, drawing, cooking and spending time with family and friends.Shane was known by his family as a devoted husband and father, a dedicated employee with an impeccable work ethic, as well as a faithful follower of Christ. He attended Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Statesboro.Shane lived his life with purpose and integrity and showed great courage throughout his long, seven-year battle with cancer.Shane is survived by his wife, Charity (Cook) Yates; his son, Landon Yates; his daughter, Lillie Jane Yates; and his stepson, Caden Brown, all of Statesboro. He is also survived by his father, Ronald Yates (Linda) of McCormick, S.C.; his mother, Melissa (Moore) Yates of Sylvania; and his sister, Tiffany (Sean) Driggers; a nephew, Driston Driggers; and a niece, Ashlynn Driggers, all of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with the Rev. Nicky McCreary officiating, assisted by Brad Edenfield.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Shane’s honor to the Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 351, Statesboro, GA 30459; the Georgia Cancer Clinic at https://www.augusta.edu/giving/index.php; the Gabriel House of Care on the Mayo Clinic campus in Jacksonville at https://gabrielhouseofcare.networkforgood.com; the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at https://www.mdanderson.org/; and the Sarcoma Foundation of America at https://www.curesarcoma.org/donate/.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 2, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



