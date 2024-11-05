Obituary - Jeffrey Todd Gremer

STATESBORO — It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news of Jeff’s passing. On September 27, 2024, Jeff died at home, in the arms of his loving wife of 33 years, Christy.

To know Jeff was to love him and he never met a stranger. His warm laughter, gentle soul and radiant smile were his trademarks. His blue eyes shined bright with the most infectious joy, and Jeff offered an open invitation to share his love of life, his love of family and boundless friendships.

He loved those days as a kid, and then a young man, growing up in the beauty of coastal, Southern California. He divided his time between friends, the beach and learning the ins and outs of engines of all sizes. That hobby led to a career in auto mechanics and there was nothing he couldn’t fix.

In 1987, he met his soulmate, Christy, while still in their teens, and they had an amazing and enviable life together. They welcomed daughter, Ashley, in 1991, and set out to start a new life in Fort Collins, Colo.

Together, they raised her with love and dedication and watched joyously as she blossomed into an intelligent, independent person and later, a wife and mom, with a career in insurance and a son of her own.

Jeff and Christy were also very notable, loving parents to their dogs, Chase, Casey, Tucker and Slipper Williams, all of whom, aside from Slipper, passed on before Jeff himself.

Jeff enjoyed his boats, jet-skiing, off-road vehicles, antiques and entertaining friends.

In 2015, Jeff retired from his career as a service writer for Pederson Volvo and in 2016, he and Christy bought a new home and embarked on the next stage of their lives in Statesboro, Ga.

Jeff was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Beverly; mother-in-law, Sue; his mother, Diana; father-in-law, Jon; grandmother, Grace; grandfather, Charles; and his beloved pets, three Golden Retrievers, Chase, Casey, Tucker; and Jasper and Brewster, their cats.

He leaves behind his wife, Christy; their dog, Slipper; his daughter, Ashley; grandson, Lawson; his father, Dave; his brother, David; his sisters, Andrea and Amber; cousin, Ryan; sister-in-law, Ricci; his aunts, Deborah Braddock and Deborah Ketchum; and uncle, Dennis.

Jeff’s ashes will be spread over the water in Santa Barbara and a celebration of life will be held at Brophy Brothers restaurant, at a future date to be announced.





Statesboro Herald, November 6, 2024

