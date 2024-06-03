Obituary - James R. “Jim” Sanders Jr.

James R. “Jim” Sanders Jr., 90, husband of Deen Day Sanders, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Born in Macon, Ga., he was the son of the late James R. and Marie Hartley Sanders.

Jim was the first of his family to attend college, graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in industrial engineering in 1955.

Upon graduating, he was employed by Westinghouse Electric as a sales engineer, where he was introduced to the nuclear industry. He subsequently became vice president of Marketing, Power Division for Daniel International, where he marketed construction and maintenance services for the nuclear industry across the United States. He later took a similar position with Bechtel.

Jim enjoyed his hobbies of golf, fishing and following his Yellow Jackets football and basketball teams, but he most enjoyed his time with his children and grandchildren. From fishing trips, beach trips, trips to Europe or holiday meals, his children’s and grandchildren’s lives were enriched by the times spent with Jim and Deen.

Competitive, humorous and always quick with a word, his advice and leadership will be missed.

Jim is survived by wife, Deen Day Sanders; children, James E. Sanders (Terry), Sally L. Jones (Mike), Linda O’Brien (Frank) and Jeanie Gilmer; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jim was also greatly loved by Deen’s children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who endearingly called him “Bobby”. He and Deen have a combined nine children, 24 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally F. Sanders.

The family received friends on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from noon until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel. Burial was held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David Snell account of the Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Donations may be made at the following site: bit.ly/3VjPEy1. Alternatively, they can be sent to the following address: Georgia Tech FCA, Attention: David Snell, P.O. Box 570160, Atlanta, GA 30357. The Tax ID is 44-0610626.

Statesboro Herald, June 3, 2024

