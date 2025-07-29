Obituary: James Patrick Rogers

STATESBORO, Ga. — On July 26, 2025, James Patrick Rogers watched his last sunset and exited to his heavenly home. Patrick unfortunately succumbed to the effects of a heart attack due to cardiac shock between hot and cold while working on his mother’s property. Patrick’s passing was able to save as many as 30 individuals, using two heart valves, his eye retinas and cornea, arm arteries, and his bones along with bone marrow.