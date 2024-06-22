Obituary - James “Jimmy” Brinson Hayes

Hubert, GA – Mr. James “Jimmy” Brinson Hayes, 79, passed away peacefully in his home, with his family by his side, June 20, 2024.

He was born February 14, 1945, the second son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Hoke Smith and Fannie Loyd (Akins) Hayes. He was born and raised in Hubert / Stilson, GA. He had a happy life in the country, growing up with lots of friends and cousins. He was fun loving, adventurous, often mischievous, and always brought cheer to everyone with his infectious smile. Country life and farming were in his blood.

He attended Stilson Elementary School and went on to graduate from Southeast Bulloch High School with the infamous class of ’63. From there, he went on to study mechanical engineering at Southern Tech until his father fell ill. He then returned home to run the family farm. In 1972, he married the love of his life, Connie (Fetzer) Hayes with whom he had 4 daughters and a happy life for 52 years.

It was never all work and no play for Jimmy, as he was known to fly his piper cub and buzz the neighbors, even landing his plane on I-16. He also loved racing at Oglethorpe Speedway with friends and family cheering him on from the pits. He led a full life of family, farming, fun, and faith.

While he always loved a good joke or prank, Jimmy also was known for speaking out and acting on what he believed. He served with the Georgia Air National Guard, participated in the American Agriculture Movement of 1978, driving in the tractor-cade from Stilson to Washington D.C., and was passionate about protecting the environment.

Moreover, he ran for office with the dream that the people of the small farming communities of Bulloch County would someday have direct representation in county politics. He loved to give advice and would give it even if you didn’t want it. He was never afraid to stand up to give a voice to the voiceless.

In addition to his full life, Jimmy loved socializing daily at the Country Corner and around the community. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his wife, who he loved immensely and his girls, always giving them a hug and telling them how proud he was of them and how much he loved their mama. He loved being Papa to his grandchildren and made sure to instill in them to always stand up for what is right.

He had a deep and abiding faith in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a living example of a cheerful heart dedicated to God, family and friends. Though we have comfort that he is in a better place, he will be very, truly missed.

He is survived by his wife Connie Hayes, brother Henry Hayes, his four daughters, Monique Morris (Shawn), Stacy Bowe (Michael), Tara Hayes Knight, & Regan Hayes, eight grand-children, Zachary Christiansen (Katie), Brittany Ware (Drew), Bethany Proctor (Levi), Ansley Knight, Seth Christiansen, Patrick Bowe, Garrett Hayes, and Brim Knight, and six great-grandchildren, Jhett, Maddox, and Tripp Ware, Dean and Samuel Proctor, and Harper Christiansen.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27 from 5-7 p.m.at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church on with Rev. Janet Odegaard and Rev. Ken Meinhardt officiating.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Paul McElveen, Bill Akins, Kerry Terrell, Zachary Christiansen, Ricky Parrish, and Bruce Parrish.

Statesboro Herald, June 22, 2024

