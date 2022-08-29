Obituary - James Henry Rushing

James Henry Rushing, age 86, died peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Sunday, August 28, 2022.James was born in Register, Georgia, and graduated from Register High School.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Otis Rushing and Bonnie Lou Futch Rushing; and by his brother, Jerry Kyle Rushing.After high school, he attended a business college in Atlanta, Georgia. He then returned to Statesboro, where he was employed with Braswell Foods for a number of years.From 1969 until 1993, James and June owned and operated a Sears, Roebuck and Company franchise in Metter, Georgia, and lived in Metter until 2008 when they returned to Statesboro.He was a servant leader in his local communities and churches in both Statesboro and Metter. He was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church during his Statesboro years and the Metter United Methodist Church from 1969 until they returned to Statesboro.During his years in Metter, James was a member of the Rotary Club, where he served in all officer positions, including president, through the years, and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow.He also served on the Metter City Council and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce.Surviving are his wife of 65 years, June Hodges Rushing; three children, Luanne Rushing Ricks (Dan) of Greensboro, Ga.; Greg Rushing (Tanya) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and Ron Rushing (Pam) of Statesboro; six grandchildren, Steven Ricks (Rebecca) of Martinez, Ga.; Michael Ricks (Cynthia) of Duluth, Ga.; Ansley Rushing of Nashville, Tenn.; Peyton Rushing (Cara) of Chamblee, Ga.; Hank Rushing of Statesboro, Ga.; and Ben Rushing of Augusta, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, Thomas and Alden Ricks of Martinez, Ga.; and Katherine Ricks of Duluth, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., also at Deal Funeral Directors, with the Rev. Scott Hagin officiating. Interment will be at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.Pallbearers will be Steven Ricks, Michael Ricks, Peyton Rushing, Hank Rushing, Ben Rushing, Kyle Rushing, Marty Rushing and Jason Hodges.The family requests memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



