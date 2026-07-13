Obituary - James George Pike Jr.

James George Pike Jr., age 87, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2026. He was born on February 27, 1939, and lived a life defined by hard work, devotion to his family and a love for the simple joys of life.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James George Pike Sr. and Hazel Pike; and by his sister, Susan Pike.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Rosalind Pike, whose love and partnership were the foundation of their family. He also leaves behind his sons, James Zachery Pike, John Jeffery Pike and Benjamin Hugh Granade Jr. (Megan). His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Benjamin Hugh Granade III (Natalia), Taylor-Anne Virginia Granade, Kristen Pike and Luke North.

He was a born-again believer in the Lord Jesus Christ! He loved to study God’s Word and to teach Sunday school.

James attended the University of Georgia before building a successful career as the owner of his own construction company. Through dedication, integrity and determination, he earned the respect of those who knew him both personally and professionally.

Outside of work, James found great happiness in spending time outdoors and with his family. He loved fishing, gardening, cooking and baking, and he took pride in sharing those passions with the people he loved.

Whether tending his garden, preparing a meal or enjoying a day on the water, he found fulfillment in creating lasting memories with family and friends.

Above all else, James was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather. His unwavering commitment to his family, generous spirit and steady presence will be deeply missed but forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

His life was a testament to the values of love, perseverance and service to others. Though he has left this earthly life, his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

The family finds comfort in knowing that James' legacy of love, strength and kindness will endure for generations to come.

A funeral service to celebrate James' life will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Bulloch Funeral Care & Cremation Chapel. Burial will follow at Brooklet City Cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, July 9, 2026

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