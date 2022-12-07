Obituary - James Franklin Edenfield

James Franklin Edenfield, age 72, died on Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah.Franklin was born on December 17, 1949, in Swainsboro, Georgia.He was an honor graduate from Swainsboro High School in 1967 and a 1971 graduate of the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Mu Chapter of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.After graduation, he was awarded a patronage position by U.S. Senator David Gambrell to the United States Capitol Police Force. where he served from 1971-1972.He returned to Georgia to attend law school and graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1975. During his tenure there, he was active in Moot Court and was selected for Law Review.Upon graduation, he accepted a position with Spivey & Carlton in his hometown of Swainsboro and became a partner early in his career. He practiced at Spivey, Carlton and Edenfield as a partner and then managing partner until his retirement in 2019.Franklin was a member of the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar from 1975-1985 as well as a member of the Georgia and American Academy of Hospital Attorneys. He served as the Emanuel County attorney, Emanuel County Hospital attorney, Jefferson County Board of Education attorney, special appointment representative for the DOT and State Court solicitor.Mr. Edenfield had a legal career that spanned 43 years and represented numerous other professional organizations, individuals and groups.Outside of his professional life, Franklin was passionate about many things, including woodworking, SCUBA and the Georgia Bulldogs.He also showcased his talent for both storytelling and giving legal advice through a column in the Tybee Beachcomber entitled, “Tales from a Backwoods Southern Lawyer.”He could often be seen dancing along to oldies or enjoying a glass of scotch and a cigar on his deck. But above all, Franklin adored his family, and they adored him.To those who knew him, he will forever be remembered as a brilliant, kind, loving, funny, stubborn, good old-fashioned Southern gentleman.He was a man of many names, but his favorite was Papa.Franklin retired to Tybee Island to be closer to his grandchildren, his greatest joy, and he remained there until his passing.He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Lorene Tucker and Lt. Col. James Otis Edenfield; maternal grandparents, Eddie Frank and Susie Scott Tucker; and paternal grandparents, David Alton and Mabelle Joyner Edenfield, all from Statesboro.Franklin is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Dabney Adams Edenfield of Tybee Island; daughter, Sloan Edenfield (Brian) of Wilmington Island; daughter, Taylor Edenfield of Tybee Island; stepdaughter, Curry Epley (Chris) of Wilmington Island; stepson, Rocky Brazzell (Mary Kate) of Wilmington Island; and stepson, Cameron Brazzell of Atlanta; grandchildren, Thatcher and Amelia Knudson, Croix and Capers Nicolini, Crew Epley and Beckett Brazzell; sister, Pat Mitchell Seydel (Scott) of Atlanta; uncles, James Tucker (Marie) of Port Wentworth and Ted Tucker of San Francisco; and nephew, Mark Mitchell (Miranda) of New York.A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 9th, at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with the Rev. Sonia Clifton officiating.The family will receive friends following the service.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in his name to the Tybee Post Theater, P.O. Box 2356, Tybee Island, GA 31328.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 7, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



