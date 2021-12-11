Obituary - James “Brett” Franklin

James “Brett” Franklin, 60, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at his family home.Brett was born in Metter and had lived in Statesboro, Claxton and Swainsboro, but spent most of his life in Metter, Georgia.Brett was an honor graduate of Metter High School Class of 1979. He was recognized as a UGA Merit Scholar, Presbyterian College Junior Fellow and by Who’s Who Among American High School Students.He attended The University of Georgia and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He later earned a BBA in human resource management degree from Georgia Southern University.He worked for UPS in Swainsboro, Georgia, as a supervisor.He then joined his father in the family business at Jimmy Franklin Chevrolet, Inc. in Metter, Georgia. During his time there, he gained experience in every department, working in sales, management, finance, insurance and marketing.Brett earned his Georgia insurance license, valid in life, health, accidental death and dismemberment.He was a member of Metter United Methodist Church.Brett was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and spending time on the family farm.He was a die-hard Georgia football fan and spent most of his Saturdays in Athens, Georgia, “Between The Hedges.”He was preceded in death by his parents, William James “Jimmy” Franklin and Sandra Tindol Franklin of Metter, Georgia.Surviving are his daughter, Emily Brett Franklin Langston (Trey); his son, James Patrick “Jim” Franklin; grandchildren, Levi Frank Langston and Lane Brett Langston, all of Philadelphia, Mississippi; a sister, Kay Franklin Miller of Metter, Georgia; and his nieces, Ansley Tatum (Kameron) and Lindsey Miller; and two great-nieces.A private graveside service was held at Lake Cemetery, Wednesday, December 8, 2021, officiated by Allen Cason.Serving as pallbearers: Billy Wright, Prince Preston, Brian McElveen, Trey Langston, Kameron Tatum and Slay Scott.Memorial contributions may be made to L.C. Anderson Memorial Library, 50 South Kennedy Street; and Candler County Hospital, 400 Cedar Street, both of Metter, Georgia 30439.Statesboro Herald, December 11, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.