Obituary - Jacquelyn Gay McGrady

CLAXTON -- Jacquelyn Gay McGrady, 95, passed away August 1, 2023, at The Journey Home in Claxton, Georgia.

She was a native of Savannah, Georgia, and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Statesboro.

She graduated from Candler Nursing School in 1948.

Throughout her 39-year career, Jacquelyn achieved becoming the director of Surgical Service at Candler Hospital, director of Telfair Women’s Hospital and also taught at the Candler School of Nursing.

She loved her family and will be dearly missed.

She was a sinner saved by Grace. Ephesians 2:8–9 (KJV).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph J. Blocker and Margaret Davis; husbands, Robert Earl Gay and Richard B. McGrady; and son, Robert Daniel “Danny” Gay.

Survivors: daughter, Lynn Quackenbush of Savannah, Ga.; son, Mike (Flossie) Gay of Claxton, Ga.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express special thanks to the loving staff at The Journey Home.

Visitation: Thursday, August 3, 2023, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral: Thursday, August 3, 2023, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Eason Family Cemetery.

Remembrance: Eason Family Cemetery, c/o Paul Eason, A.D. Eason Road, Claxton, GA 30417; or St. Joesph’s Candler Hospital Foundation, 5356 Reynolds Street Suit 400, Savannah, GA 30415 or at sjchs.org.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



