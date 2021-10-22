Obituary - Jacky S. Heath Sr.

BROOKLET -- Born in Screven County, Georgia, December 20, 1944, Jacky was proud to be the son of Leslie Cleveland and Erma Lee Frawley Heath. He had deep family roots, fond memories and immense admiration for his youth spent there. Later, he proudly found his home on Old Happy Road near Black Creek in Bulloch County.Rarely was there a subject Jacky did not have explicit knowledge of. The retention of knowledge he bestowed, at times, was mind-boggling and beyond measure.His skills as an auto and diesel mechanic came naturally and were often in great demand. He worked at Pepsi, Ryder, TJ Morris, Fuji Oil and his ability to take on and accomplish any project or task found him always working at home, with family and friends or elsewhere.Everlastingly, his desire to lend a helping hand no matter the need, will be what he is most remembered for.Jacky always had more than one "iron in the fire" and while driving to Richmond several times a week for Fuji Oil, he owned and operated Jacky's Roadside Service, HGM Towing, Denmark Hardware and Recycling, Heath Auto Repair, a laundry and rental properties. He was most content with his trucking with Fuji Oil. I-95 became his second home. He found many friends along the way, mainly around Kenley, N.C. He had the opportunity to continue working there with his lifelong friend, Billy Murphy.Lovingly, he spoke of and never forgot his brothers and sisters, Adis, L.C., Luther, Shirley Jean and Lois, who left this world too soon. Later, he would suffer the loss of his father, mother, stepmother, Addie Lee Heath; daughter, Michelle Williams; adult brothers and sister, James Douglas, Johnny, Bo, David, Linda Sanford Liester; nephew, Benji Heath; a grandchild, David Lee Dylan Brown; many other family and friends, including his best friend, Betty Wise Heath, whom he loved fishing with in the creek behind the house.Jacky is survived by his honored children, Sherri Kelley, Collins; Tammy and A.L. Brown, Brooklet; Jacky Heath Jr., Columbia, S.C.; Michael and Christi Heath, Santa Claus; and Becky Rushing, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his stepchildren, J.P. and Tamantha Hollingsworth, Marica Hollingsworth and Ronnie Hollingsworth, Effingham County.Jacky may have been proudest to be called "Papa" by his grandchildren, A.J. and Danielle Brown, Brooklet; Waylon and Kimberly Brown, Colchester, Ill.; Leslie and Tommy Pagan, Collins; J.J. Heath, Columbia; Cameron and Rosie Heath, Brooklet; Austin Heath, Poulan; Aaron, Ethan and Evan Heath, Santa Claus; Cassie Hollinsworth, Perry Hollinsworth and M.J. Frost of Effingham County; great-grandchildren, Hayden Black and Logan Brown, Colchester, Ill.; Aidalynn and Bailey Brown and Walker Heath, Brooklet; Rowan, Renly and Carolina Pagan, Collins; Kyleigh Heath, Statesboro; Alana and Cayden Heath, Poulan; Hailie and Bella Baldree, Effingham County; amazing friends and neighbors, Delbert Borders, Wade Flowers, Clay Haynes, Randy Crosby, Bill and Brenda Nash, Carrie, Brandy, Justin and Brenda Smiley.Papa enjoyed many meals and conversation "at the table" with twins, Aidalynn and Bailey. The countless telephone conversations with Rowan and Renly over the last year or so brought love, smiles and laughter to his heart and eased his mind. He always looked forward to the times Walker would run into the house to see him. Papa found it hard to believe Hayden is working and driving already and knowing Logan and Bailey were brown-eyed and left-handed like Papa brought more contentment.Pallbearers are A.J. Brown, Waylon Brown, J.J. Heath, Cameron Heath, J.P. Hollingsworth and Perry Hollingsworth.Jacky will be buried beside his brother, Douglas, at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Brooklet, Ga.Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA.The service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Chapel in Statesboro, Georgia, with burial at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



