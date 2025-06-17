Obituary - J. Earl Burke

J. Earl Burke, age 97, died after an extended illness on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Brentwood Health Facility in Waynesboro, Georgia. He was born July 28, 1927, in Screven County to the late Harry J. and Mary Lou Lively Burke.

He was a member of Dry Branch Baptist Church.

Growing up on a small farm during the Depression, he worked alongside his father and in the logging business until being drafted into the Army at the end of the World War II era. After completion of basic training, he moved to Jacksonville, Florida, accepting a job in the home construction business.

In 1952, Earl married Ivelyn Lane of Millen. Their marriage began with their car being stolen as they arrived in Atlanta on their honeymoon. They rode the Nancy Hanks train home and began a family soon after.

He continued working in the home construction business for several years before ultimately returning to the Lane family farm.

He and Ivelyn would be married for 47 years until she passed in 1999.

Earl, being a humble and simple man, had requested his obituary be just two words: “Earl died”. As usual, his children didn’t listen.

He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and slowly cruising the county searching for a crowd or conversation at a county store, cafe or farmers market.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Reba L. Burke; wife, Ivelyn L. Burke; daughter, Nancy C. Burke; brother, Jack Burke; sister, Louise Brinson; son-in-law, Randy Dixon; and special friend, Catherine Pierce.

He is survived by children, Steve E. Burke (Renee), Don I. Burke (Lisa) and Amy B. Dixon; sister, Shelvie Jean McDaniel; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tim Fields officiating.

Active pallbearers were Butch Burke, Al Knight, Rick McNeely, Terry Williams, Keith Newton and Jamey Lee.

Honorary pallbearers were members of his card clubs, breakfast and lunch groups, Bobby Dickey, Roy Ellis, Leon Burch and Hilman Childs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elam Baptist Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Dry Branch Baptist Church.





Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2025

