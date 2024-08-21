Obituary - Ivy William “I.W.” Spence

Ivy William “I.W.” Spence, also known as Pepa, was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior on August 20, 2024, at the age of 89. He was born in December of 1934 and was raised in Portal, Georgia, where he graduated from Portal High School in 1952.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, completing Airborne Ranger Training School at Fort Benning, Georgia, followed by assignment to the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He served with distinction in Korea, Japan and Taiwan, and received an honorable discharge in 1958.

In his later years, he enjoyed recounting that he was scared to death the first time he landed in a plane because he had been accustomed to jumping out before it landed!

In November 1959, he married the love of his life, Virginia Mae Hendrix Spence, and they had three children.

He worked at Rockwell International, later Brooks Instrument, until his retirement as a shop foreman in 1996.

They were fervent GSU football fans and enjoyed many years of RV travel across the United States.

He was deeply loved by his children, grandsons and great-grandchildren, and nothing pleased him more than having all the family together.

He was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he served for many years in various capacities.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Bud and Ola Spence; sisters, Isabelle Rushing, Bobbie Barber, Martha Sue Davis and Marie Lingo; brothers, Lit Spence, Lamar Spence, Edwin Spence; and two infant siblings.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Virginia; daughter, Monica Lanier (Lannie); sons, Jeff Spence (Pam) and Les Spence (Lori); grandsons, Josh Lanier (Jamie), Tagg Lanier (Bailey), Will Spence (Meghan), Dylan Spence (Paxton) and Brantley Spence (Faith); great-grandchildren, Avie Grace Lanier, Mackenzie Lanier, Wren Lanier, Finley Lanier, Ivy Lanier, Fletcher Lanier, Cassedy Spence and Liam Spence; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and special cousins.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The body will lie in state on Friday, August 23, from 1 p.m., immediately followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and Lannie Lanier.

A private interment will be held at a later date at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to express our deep and abiding gratitude to Charlotte Patterson, his faithful caregiver for the last several years. The family would also like to thank the staff at Azalea Health and Rehab in Metter, where he has resided for the last year.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Friendship Baptist Church, 4025 Friendship Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2285 Oak Grove Church Road, Portal, GA 30450.

Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2024

