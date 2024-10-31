Obituary - Iris Hendrix Brannen

Iris Hendrix Brannen, age 91, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

Raised in the Nevils Community, she resided in Bulloch County her entire life.

She worked tirelessly beside her husband for 70 years on the family farm as well as assistant director in the Financial Aid Department at Georgia Southern College for over 28 years.

Iris was a member of Merrywood Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harold Brannen; her son, Richard I. Brannen; her grandson, Mark A. Brannen; her parents, Ira and Ester Hendrix; and one brother, Bobby Hendrix.

She is survived by her son, Thomas H. Brannen Jr. (Debbie); a daughter, Sheryl Burnsed (Neal); six grandchildren, Branden, AnnaBeth, Julie (Cyrus), Clint, Rich and Stephanie; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Willette Newman; and brother, Billy Hendrix.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 2nd, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Will Griffith officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Merrywood Baptist Church, 23366 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



