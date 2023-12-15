Obituary - Hunter James McCumber

MEBANE, N.C. -- Hunter James McCumber, 32, passed away on December 9, 2023.

He was a celebrated graphic designer and artistic director.

He had earned an MFA from the Savannah College of Art & Design and had worked for various companies through his own design firm, Hunter McCumber Creative.

A man of great vision, Hunter was known for his innovative and fresh ideas, and he always challenged the status quo.

He was responsible for designing the sophisticated look of Statesboro Magazine and many other publications during his career, including Savannah Magazine, Durham Magazine, Chapel Hill Magazine, Chatham Magazine and more.

He had a sharp wit, a strong work ethic and boundless creative energy.

He loved fiercely and had a laugh that you'd never forget.

He was an accomplished artist, the consummate host and a loyal friend who was loved by so many.

Hunter is survived by his spouse, Tanner Deisch of Mebane, N.C.; his mother, Donna Williams of Reidville, Ga.; and his brother, Harley McCumber of Statesboro, Ga.

Hunter once said, "I see the world as an elaborate collage ... a place where creativity strikes in many unexpected ways."

In accordance with Hunter's wishes, a private service will be held for family at Walker's Funeral Home in Mebane, N.C.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Hunter McCumber Memorial Scholarship Fund. Hunter was a proud SCAD alumnus, and the family hopes his creative spirit will continue to shine through the SCAD community.





Statesboro Herald, December 15, 2023

