Obituary - Hollis Renfred Beasley

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Hollis Renfred Beasley, 75, beloved father, grandfather and friend, a longtime resident of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2023, after an extended illness.

Hollis was born on September 4, 1948, in Metter, Ga., to George and Rachel Beasley and spent his childhood in Statesboro, Ga.

Hollis went on to join the U.S. Air Force, serving for over 20 years, including time in the Vietnam War, before retiring as a captain based at Eglin Air Force Base.

Hollis went on to have a second career in the funeral industry, where he knocked on the doors of what seemed like every funeral home in the country.

For as long as he lived, at the mention of any small town in America, he could recount the name of the local funeral home, along with its owners and employees, many of whom he built friendships with over his love of baseball.

There may have been no bigger fan -- or harsher critic -- of the Atlanta Braves than Hollis. He first started following the team in 1957, when he decided to cheer for whoever played against the Yankees in the World Series that year. Hollis followed the team through thick and thin for the rest of his life, watching almost every single game, and passing on a love for the sport to his son, Cole.

After baseball season, Hollis turned his attention to the Georgia Bulldogs, who, like the Braves, were able to give him some great teams to cheer for in the last few years of his life.

Anyone who knew Hollis experienced his generosity at some point. He cared deeply about his friends and their families and never missed an opportunity to give something that would bring a smile to a child's face or make a family's Christmas a little better.

Hollis is survived by his son, Austin "Cole"; granddaughter, Ava; brother, Watson; lifelong friends, Jamie and Ronald; and a host of friends whose lives were touched by his kindness and generosity.

Hollis was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rachel; and his sister, Joyce.

The service for Hollis will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Deal Funeral Directors in Statesboro, GA.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m.





Statesboro Herald, December 20, 2023

