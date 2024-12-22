Obituary - Hollis Lanier Cate, Jr.

WARRENTON, Va. – After courageously living with cancer for many years, Hollis Lanier Cate, Jr., 65, died at his home in Warrenton, Virginia on December 17, 2024.

Born in Athens, Georgia on September 16, 1959, to Hollis Lanier Cate, Sr. and Mary Boone Cate, Lanier was a 1977 graduate of Statesboro High School, where his lifelong reputation as a loyal friend and animated storyteller first began.

Following graduation, Lanier joined the United States Coast Guard where he served on the historic USCGC Northwind. Upon completion of his four-year period of service (1978- 1982), Lanier relocated to St. Simons Island, Georgia, where he began his career in the hospitality industry as a bellhop for the legendary King and Prince Resort. While working full-time, he first completed his Associate's Degree at Brunswick Junior College, and graduated in 1986 with a B.S. degree in Hospitality Management from Florida State University.

In 1987, he began his long and storied career with the renowned Marriott International. In the early days of his 34-year employment with the company, Lanier worked at beautiful beachside resort properties in Florida.

In December 2000, he began the most significant chapter of his professional life with Marriott, when he moved his young family to Hume, Virginia to become general manager of the historic Marriott Ranch, a 4,000+ acre working ranch, inn, and event venue. During his 20-year tenure as the GM, his team of co-workers remember Lanier as a gifted, high-energy leader whose impressive work ethic inspired everyone around him. He quickly added unique ranch "skills" to his business managerial knowledge, becoming well-versed in bovine labor and delivery as well as misplacing heavy farming equipment amongst the creek beds.

Over his 20 years at the Ranch, Lanier elevated the property from a working farm and local venue to a premiere rural destination. Lanier became well-known to the Marriott family, who often expressed their appreciation for his stellar stewardship of their much-loved family property. As a resident manager on the Ranch, Lanier took pride in the fact that he was able to be an ever-present father for his adored children Hollis, Colin and Leah.

Lanier's bright light shone most clearly as an absolutely devoted family man. He and his beloved wife Vicki brought their two families together in 2010, when they married and created a home together in Warrenton with their children Colton, Hollis, Colin, Courtney and Leah.

Family dinners were sacred, and early on, everyone learned to bring to the table "What Three Things Made You Happy Today." Their children grew up inspired by Lanier's mantra, to live life with "a spirit to serve." His example of personal integrity, a strong moral compass, honesty, and a sense of justice is his greatest legacy.

His larger-than-life personality made being in his presence truly delightful. Lanier was a hospitable and witty host, a grill master who made every guest feel welcomed and important. He was a man who loved a microphone, who relished reenacting long-ago scenarios or recounting an unexpected instance of hilarity. He loved golfing with his sons; relaxing at home with his wife; tending to his highly prized lawn and home; reading John Grisham novels; serving his community as a school bus driver during retirement; and spending time on the beach with his family.

Above all, Lanier was a loving, kind, and generous husband who held his cherished wife, Vicki, close by his side, always putting her needs above his own.

Lanier is survived by his wife Vicki, their children Colton (Lisa), Hollis, Colin (Samantha), Courtney (Ravideep), and Leah (Sarah), their grandson Patrick, and siblings Marcie Lancaster, Francie Cate, Colleen Etheridge (Charlie), and Forrest Cate (Kim), and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Bridge Community Church, 8774 James Madison Hwy., Warrenton, VA starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by an informal Celebration of Life at the Marriott Ranch in Hume, Virginia at 2 p.m.

In Lanier's memory, and in lieu of flowers, new or gently used children's books may be donated at the service in support of the FRESH Reads program, an organization that provides free literacy materials to the children of Fauquier County.

