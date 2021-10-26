Obituary - Helen Elizabeth Hayes Minter

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Helen Elizabeth Hayes Minter of Statesboro, Ga., went to be with her Lord on October 26, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.Born on November 20, 1945, in Americus, Georgia, she is preceded in death by her parents, William F. Hayes Sr. and Elizabeth Shipp Hayes; and both of her brothers, William F. Hayes Jr. and James Earl Hayes Sr.Mrs. Minter is survived by her beloved husband of almost 56 years, Raymond Houston Minter; a daughter, Lori Minter Morris (Jack) of Statesboro, Georgia; a son, Raymond Eric Minter (Shelley) of Panama City, Florida. She was the very proud grandmother to Kristen Yeatts (Chad), Kayleigh Bishop (Ben), Kara Bissen (Shawn), Kameron Hancock (Olivia) and Ashley Nicole Minter. Her latest treasures were her six great-grandchildren, Jayden and Kinslee Yeatts, Paxton New and Lincoln Bishop, Cooper and Carter Bissen. She also dearly loved her brothers’ children, James E. "Jimmy" Hayes Jr., Debbie Hayes Pipkin and William David "Bill" Hayes. Her family includes sisters and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews.A graduate of Margret McEvoy Girls High School in Macon, Ga., she attended many continuing education classes at Macon Junior College and at Mercer University.A licensed Realtor, she served as administrative secretary in the office of the dean of Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law, as assistant director of Bartow County (Cartersville) United Way, as administrative secretary in the office of the District Attorney, Brunswick Judicial Circuit; and for seven years she served on the Citizens Review Panel for Bartow County Juvenile Court.She also served as youth director, Women’s Ministry leader, as Adult Sunday School teacher, and as church organist for many years.A celebration of life for Mrs. Minter will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11 o’clock a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, conducted by a dear family friend and Sunday school teacher, Kirby Bryant.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, Statesboro, GA.Pallbearers will be Tim Dial, Bill Hayes, Shaun Greenway, Shawn Bissen, Kameron Hancock and Ben Bishop.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mrs. Minter to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernaderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



