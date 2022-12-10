Obituary - Hayden Carter Fields

Hayden Carter Fields, age 15, died on Wednesday evening, December 7th, 2022, in Portal, Ga.Hayden was born on February 24th, 2007, in Statesboro, Ga.He was a student at Portal High School who loved hunting, the outdoors and spending time with his family.Hayden was preceded in death by his grandmother, Estelle Fields; and his great-grandparents, John “Buster” and Luree Fields and Irving and Zona Moxley; as well as two nieces, Alaia Fields and Charlie Fields.Hayden is survived by his mother, Misty Fields; his father and stepmother, John and Megan Fields; his siblings, Justin Fields, Ethan Fields (Katelynn), Skylar Gay (Marion), Eden Fields, Lexi Lanier and Wesley Lanier; his grandparents, Larry and Niki Fields, Kenny and Gail Willis and Tresa and Glenn Berry; his nieces and nephew, Taylen, Emma, Walker and Aurora; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Gay officiating.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Interment will be in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Michael Gay, Jim Akins, Jason Akins, Rayburn Johnson, Justin Fields, Ethan Fields, Hudson Poole, Glenn Berry Jr. and Robert Fields.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



