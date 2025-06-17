Obituary - Harriet M. Rich

Harriet May Rich, 91, passed peacefully into rest on Monday, June 16th, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro after a brief illness.

The Willie, Liberty County, Georgia, native lived in Bulloch County most of her life after the family was relocated from Liberty County to form what is now Fort Stewart.

She graduated from Nevils High School in 1950. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville in 1954. She also obtained master’s and education specialist degrees from Georgia Southern College.

Over the course of her career, she worked as a high school guidance counselor, a math teacher an employment counselor, a secretary, a motel clerk and a NASA documents editor.

She was a member of Grace Church in Pembroke, Ga.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edward R. "Ted" Rich; her parents, Marcus D. May and Eleanor Smith May; and her sister, Sarah Ann M. Crow.

She is survived by her sons, Edward H. Rich of Nevils, Daniel L. Rich (Jeannie) of Hoschton, Ga.; and Robin W. Rich (Alison) of Statesboro; her four grandchildren, Josh Rich (Katie), Keri Rich, Hannah Rich Zeigler (Jake) and Christi Rich; and three great-grandsons. Also surviving is a nephew, Mark Crow, and his family of Lake City, Florida.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18th, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

The funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 19th, at Grace Church in Pembroke with burial following the service in Northside Cemetery in Pembroke.

Mrs. Rich will lie in state for one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers were Mark Crow, Scott Lantz, Danny Kirkland, Eddie Smith, Steve Smith and Jake Zeigler.

Honorary pallbearers were Joyce Smith, Martha and Toby Wilson, J.T. Long, David and Jennifer Kinard, Jean and Sonny Owens and Lemmon and Marjorie McCorkle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2025

