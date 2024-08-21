Obituary - Harold Mack Fowler

Harold Mack Fowler, age 84, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born in 1940 to the late Clarence and Ethel Fowler in Dexter, Georgia.

In December of 1961, Harold married the love of his life, Latha. They moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1976.

He was employed at The Barn Mobile Home for over 30 years, where he was their “do it all” man.

Mr. Harold loved working with his hands, whether he was doing carpenter work, grilling or fishing. He loved watching the Braves play, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Latha M. Fowler; children, Sheila (Buddy) Patrick of Uvalda, Rodney (Kim) Fowler of Statesboro, Ronnie Fowler of Swainsboro; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, sister, Betty Rowland of Dothan, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Wednesday, August 21, 2024, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service was Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Mike Holt officiating.

There will be a private family burial at Bulloch Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



