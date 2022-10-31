Obituary - Harold Anderson Bowman

STATESBORO, Ga. -- On October 12, 2022, Harold Anderson Bowman, born October 30, 1929, passed away at age 92.He was a native of Statesboro, Georgia, son of Andrew Bowman and Ethel Bowman McCorkle and stepson of Grady McCorkle.Harold, a retired senior master sargeant and Air Force veteran, honorably served our country at home and overseas from 1946 to 1973.Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Raye Pelote Bowman; and daughters, Susan Gail and Peggy Raye Bowman; brother, Ted McCorkle; and brother, Earl Dean Bowman.He is survived by his son, Andy (Harold Jr.) Bowman; daughter, Celina Anne Bowman; grandchildren, Matthew Bowman, Sarah Bowman, Charlie Bowman, Joseph Tucker and Michael Tucker. He is also survived by his brothers, Linwood "Bub" Bowman, and wife, Jewell Bowman; Kenneth McCorkle, and wife, Nancy McCorkle; and sister-in-law, Betty Pelote Gerald, and husband, Allen Gerald.Beloved by family and friends, Harold was known to many as “Riverboat”. His life’s passion was fishing on the Ogeechee River and fryin’ up a mess of redbreast on the porch of the river house.He was the life of the party. With a happy grin, a silly joke, a tall tale and a generous heart, Harold showed us all how to find joy in every moment.We reflect now on his tender heart, compassion and kindness and know we were blessed for having him in our lives. His legacy is long. He is very much loved. He will be deeply missed.A graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Eastside Cemetery.At 2 p.m., family and friends will gather at the river house, 605 Hardens Landing Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461, for a celebration of Harold’s life.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



