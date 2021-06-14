Obituary - Glenn Edward Parker

Glenn Edward Parker died on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the age of 71 at his home.Glenn Edward Parker was born in Millen, Georgia, on November 18, 1949, to Francis Edward Parker and Lorene Bland Parker.He attended school at Rocky Ford Elementary and Screven County High School, graduating in 1967. He attended trade school in Americus, studying communications.After trade school, he began working for BellSouth/AT&T in Millen as an outside plant technician and retired after 30 years.On June 13, 1981, he married Sherree Thompson Parker.Glenn was a volunteer fire fighter in Rocky Ford for 15 years.He loved to fish and cook on the smoker/grill and to have a vegetable garden each year.Glenn served in the military 1971-1973.Glenn was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Each year he was known as the “Grits Man” at the Annual Fish Fry at the church.Glenn and Sherree enjoyed working with the youth of the church by preparing food for the group attending Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) on Wednesday nights. He served on many committees and was a member of the Church Council. He was a member of the United Methodist Men.He was predeceased by his father, Francis Edward Parker; mother, Lorene Bland Parker; brother, James Francis Parker; and father-in-law, Roger E. Thompson.Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Sherree Thompson Parker, of 40 years; and son, Steven Evans Parker; sisters, Barbara Brush (Ralph), Linda LaMontagne (Paul), Becky Scott (Hikey), Sue Robbins and Vicky Hudgins (Bob); sister-in-law, Faye Parker (Jimmy); mother-in-law, Margene Thompson (Roger); sister-in-law, Joy Michelis (Micky); and brothers-in-law, Dale Thompson (Janel) and Jerry Thompson (Brenda).He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, to which he was lovingly called Uncle Buddy, along with other family and lifelong friends.He loved his family very much and was proud of them all. He held many dear friends close to his heart.He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him, especially his highly anticipated birthday oyster roast.Glenn’s life was filled with love and laughter.The funeral will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Saturday, June 19, 2021.Visitation will be at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary with a graveside service at 2 p.m. Pastors Steve Sirmons, Karen Zeigler and Hubert Reeves will officiate.Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Ward, Mike Hurst, Jessie Watkins, Levy Lowery, Garry Smith, Jim Bethel and Brian Lowery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the hospice of your choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner Anderson Funeral Home Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 15, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



