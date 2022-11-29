Obituary - George “Wendell” Best

George “Wendell” Best, age 76, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness on November 26, 2022.Wendell was the son of the late Olin Morris Best and Esther Barnes Best and had lived in Bulloch County all of his life.He was a Christian and his beloved church family was at Friendship Baptist Church.Wendell retired from Bulloch County Correctional Institute after serving more than 20 years as a corrections officer. He also worked for Bulloch County as an equipment operator and for over 30 years, he enjoyed farming his land.When Wendell wasn’t working (which was seldom), his favorite thing to do would be to sit in “his” chair and watch the Braves win. What would make that win even better would be a good Diet Coke in a Styrofoam cup from Sonic. But his most favorite thing in the world was spending time with and loving on his family. His family was his prize possession.Wendell is survived by his best friend and wife of 54 years, Glenda Best; his daughter, Raina (Jason) Mallard of Portal; son, Jason Best of Statesboro; sister, Janell Akins of Statesboro; brothers, Wayne (Sally) Best of Guyton and Alan (Debra) Best of Twin City; two grandsons, Zach and Eason Mallard of Portal; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service for Wendell Best will be on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with burial to follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Lee Collins, Elder Buck Grantham and Licentiate Jason Mallard.Pallbearers will be Justin Akins, Clay Best, Byron Davis, Alan Spence, Kevin Spence and Stacy Spence.Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of Friendship Baptist Church, along with Danny Cartee, Ricky Cartee and Kirk Tatum.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 4025 Friendship Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, November 29, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



