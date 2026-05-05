Obituary - George Adkins

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of George Adkins, a cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, who departed this life on May 1, 2026, at the age of 90, after a courageous battle with illness. George was born on April 28, 1936, in Granville, New York, to parents George and Mildred Adkins, who have preceded him in death.

George was a man of extraordinary warmth and kindness, known for his quick wit and infectious smile that could light up any room. He had an unparalleled ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.

A graduate of Granville (New York) High School, George served his country with honor and pride in the United States Marine Corps 854th Engineering with United States Army Reserve.

Following his military service, he dedicated his professional life to protecting and serving others. George worked as a police officer in Hopewell Junction, New York, and later as a correction officer for New York Correctional facility.

He retired in 1989, but continued to serve his community part-time at Dutchess Supervac. His dedication to others didn't stop there. From 1998 until 2017, George was a beloved school bus driver for Bulloch County Schools Transportation Department, ensuring the safety and well-being of countless children.

In his personal life, George found immense joy in the simple pleasures. He was an avid bowler, loved spending time in his garden and cherished playing pinochle cards with friends and family. Camping trips were a highlight of his life, where he shared stories and laughter under the stars.

On July 25, 1970, George married the love of his life, Donna Adkins, in Poughkeepsie, New York. Together, they shared 51 wonderful years of marriage, raising six children and building a life filled with love, laughter and unwavering support. George is now reunited with Donna, who predeceased him, along with his parents, his sister, Natalie Edwards; brother, Charles Adkins; nephew, Thomas Edwards; and son, Richard Wallace.

George's legacy lives on through his surviving family: his children, Joseph Wallace, George Adkins, Stacey Goode, Joseph Reimuth and Connie Reimuth; along with his numerous nieces and nephews. He was a proud grandfather to 21 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren, each of whom was a source of immense pride and joy in his life.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of George Adkins will be held on May 7, 2026, with visitation hours from 5-7 p.m. and the funeral service is May 8, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Bulloch Funeral Care & Cremation Center in Statesboro, Georgia 30461.

Family and friends are invited to join in remembering a man whose life was defined by selflessness, humor and an unwavering commitment to those he loved.

George Adkins will be dearly missed, but his spirit and the memories of his kindness, generosity and laughter will continue to inspire and comfort all who knew him.

Statesboro Herald, May 6, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.